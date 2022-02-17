Texas A&M names Reed Arena court after longtime women’s basketball coach Gary Blair

We’ve seen several other schools give special recognition to Texas A&M Women’s Basketball Coach Gary Blair throughout his farewell tour of a final season, and it seems on Thursday, it was finally Texas A&M’s turn. Aggie Athletic Director Ross Bjork informed Blair that going forward, the basketball surface at Reed Arena will be known as Gary Blair Court.

On February 24th, that beautiful floor inside Reed Arena will forever have the name…



#GigEm pic.twitter.com/6acmOTM55l — Texas A&M Women's Basketball (@AggieWBB) February 17, 2022

Blair, who first came to College Station in 2004, is the winningest head coach in Texas A&M basketball history (men’s and women’s) and the 12th-winningest coach in women’s college basketball. In his nearly 20 years at the helm, he has led the Aggies to five conference championships, 15 NCAA Tournament appearances (the Aggies only had two prior to his arrival), three Elite Eights and the 2011 National Championship.

While Blair had 30 years of college coaching experience before arriving in Aggieland, and graduated from Texas Tech, he’ll always be an Aggie in the eyes of everyone associated with this program. Gary Blair Court is a tangible reminder of the impact he has had on this program and this university.

Gig ‘em, Gary.