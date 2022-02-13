Texas A&M great Von Miller looks to further his legacy in second Super Bowl appearance

When we look back on Von Miller’s career, it’s hard to imagine that Feb. 7, 2016, won’t be viewed as the mountaintop. Miller, age 26, had six tackles, two-and-a-half sacks, and forced two huge fumbles in route to being named Super Bowl 50 MVP in the Denver Broncos’ 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Fast forward six years, and Miller, now 32, is on a new team (the Los Angeles Rams), and is most certainly on the back 9 of his career, if not yet the twilight of it. But Miller still has the capability to disrupt an offense, and will look to replicate his 2016 performance when the Rams take on the Bengals tonight in Super Bowl 56. And he’s been far from a passive participant in this Rams Super Bowl run, with seven sacks, 25 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 2 forces fumbles in the past seven games.

Miller’s legacy is not in question. The former 2nd overall pick out of Texas A&M has more than lived up to his billing, leading the league in sacks among active players, averaging more than 11 sacks per season over his 11 years in the league. He has also amassed eight Pro Bowl appearances and been named an All Pro seven times. That’s already a Hall of Fame caliber career, but he can put the cherry on top with a big performance (and a win) tonight. He would become one of only 66 players in NFL history who have won a Super Bowl with multiple teams. If he surprises us all and wins MVP honors again, he would join Tom Brady as the only players to accomplish such a feat.