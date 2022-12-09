The Link Farm: 12.9.22

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.
- Johnny Footballiversary. Thursday marked 10 years since Johnny Manziel became the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy. To commemorate this, 12th Man Productions has re-released it’s behind-the-scenes documentary of the trip to New York in ”They Call Him Johnny Football”.
- Football honors. Three Ags were named to the All-SEC team (RB Devon Achane, CB Antonio Johnson and P Nik Constantinou), while three more were named to the All-SEC Freshman Team (WR Evan Stewart, DE Shemar Stewart and C Matthew Wykoff). This year’s team awards were also handed out at this past week’s football banquet.
- Breaking down a broken season. Sam Kahn at The Athletic did a great job analyzing what happened in the 2022 football season for Texas A&M, and the reasons behind it’s failure.
- Dam those Beavers. Men’s basketball hopes to get back on track as they host Oregon State this Sunday at 5 p.m. The game will air on ESPN2.
- Freshly minted former students. Texas A&M University will award approximately 5,428 degrees to fall graduates at in-person commencement ceremonies this month. Commencements in College Station will be held Dec. 16-17.
