Former five-star WR Chris Marshall enters the transfer portal

Texas A&M received another major (but not wholly unexpected) entry into the transfer portal on Wednesday night, as freshman WR Chris Marshall announced his intentions to transfer. Marshall was one of four true freshmen suspended indefinitely for the final six games of the season (Marshall, Denver Harris, PJ Williams, Anthony Lucas). To date, Lucas is the only one who has not entered the transfer portal.

Marshall played in each of the first six games prior to being suspended, catching 11 passes for 108 yards and no touchdowns. Coming out of high school, he was a five-star recruit, ranked as the No. 3 wide receiver, the No. 7 player in Texas and the No. 23 player in the country.

Texas A&M now has 18 scholarship players who have entered the transfer portal since the conclusion of the regular season.