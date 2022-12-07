FIVE STAR FLIP! RB Rueben Owens commits to Texas A&M

College football’s early signing period is a mere two weeks away, and while Texas A&M’s class is on the smaller side this season, they’re still in play for some major additions, one of which came to fruition on Wednesday, as five-star El Camp running back Rueben Owens flipped his commitment from Louisville to the Aggies.

BREAKING: Five-Star RB Rueben Owens has Committed to Texas A&M!



The No. 2 RB in the ‘23 Class decommitted from Louisville hours ago.



Texas A&M now has two five-stars committed in their Top 20 Class.https://t.co/EvhC8mhi2R pic.twitter.com/YGJkRzIfji — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 8, 2022

Rankings-wise, Owens is the No. 2 running back in the 2023 recruiting class, the No. 5 player in Texas and the No. 23 overall player in the country.

Owens committed to the Cardinals following a visit to Louisville in June, even getting a “502” area code tattoo. But things changed quickly this week when it was announced that head coach Scott Satterfield would be leaving Louisville to take the job at Cincinnati. When that happened, the Aggies, who had recruited Owens heavily throughout the process, came back into play. This is likely a case where A&M’s running back situation did them some favors, having no other backs committed in the 2023 class, and Devon Achane having just declared for the NFL Draft. Owens will likely challenge for playing time immediately next season alongside sophomore Leveon Moss and junior Amari Daniels.

This is the first commitment from an offensive skill player in A&M’s 2023 recruiting class, with only 12 commits overall. The class is ranked No. 18 nationally, but based on average rating per recruit, is actually actually No. 4 nationally. This class will not come close to approaching the 30+ players who signed in 2022, but between high school recruiting and the portal, it won’t be surprising to see the Ags add several new names to the roster in the coming weeks, especially given the room created by recent transfer portal departures.

Rueben Owens Highlights