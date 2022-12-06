Texas A&M RB Devon Achane declares for 2023 NFL Draft

In the most expected news of the offseason, Texas A&M junior running back Devon Achane announced on Tuesday that he will forego his senior season and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Achane ends his A&M career with 2,930 scrimmage yards and 26 touchdowns, averaging 6.8 yards per touch over 28 games in his three seasons in maroon and white. His elite quickness and surprisingly physical running will make him a sought after running back in this spring’s draft. He is ranked as high as the No. 3 running back in this draft class, meaning he will likely be at worst a day two (round 2/3) pick, perhaps sneaking into the first round if the right team falls in love with his tape.

Achane is the second Aggie to declare for the NFL draft this week, joining junior CB Jaylon Jones. Remaining early draft entry candidates on the Aggies include CB Antonio Johnson (very likely), OG Layden Robinson and LB Edgerrin Cooper.

In his absence, the Aggies will turn to fresman Leveon Moss and sophomore Amari Daniels, who combined for 314 yards on 63 carries while spelling Achane in 2022.