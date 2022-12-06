Texas A&M LB Andre White enters the portal as a graduate transfer

I’ve tried to be the voice of reason regarding Texas A&M players entering the transfer portal, and for the most part, the departures have been expected, or at worst easily understood. But this one is hard to explain, and as an Aggie fan, straight up sucks, as senior LB Andre White has entered the portal as a graduate transfer.

Thank you Texas A&M for everything! I’ve officially entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. pic.twitter.com/SYhumrMYF6 — Dré (@Big_Dre32) December 6, 2022

White is a multi-year starter for the Aggies who has totaled 139 tackles, 5.5 sacks, six pass breakups, 1 interception and 1 fumble recovery in his four years in College Station. Despite never being eligible for a redshirt, he does have one year of eligibility remaining thanks to the NCAA not counting 2020 against players’ eligibility clock.

As it stands, Texas A&M is currently razor-thin at linebacker, having already lost freshman Ish Harris, redshirt junior Tarian Lee to the portal. They now await the decisions of senior Chris Russell (could return for a super senior season) and junior Edgerrin Cooper (potential NFL Draft entrant) to see just how bad the situation at LB is for 2023. If Russell and Cooper both departed, freshman Martrell Harris would be the only scholarship linebacker remaining from the 2022 squad.

The Aggies will almost certainly add to this group over the offseason. LB Daymion Sanford is committed to A&M, and they are still actively recruiting several others. It also seems like a virtual certainty that the Ags will be active in the transfer portal to add a linebacker or two as well.