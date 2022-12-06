The Link Farm: 12.6.22

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

Texas A&M Defensive Analyst Nick Williams will be joining Coach Deion Sanders’ Staff at Colorado as the defensive line coach. Williams was a force as a recruiter for Texas A&M and his presence will be missed. Canceled contest. Texas A&M’s Women’s Basketball Team was set to face Morgan State on Sunday. Unfortunately, due to health and safety protocols within the Morgan State program, this game was canceled.

Freshman Baylor Nelson and junior Alex Sanchez participated in the Toyota U.S. Open hoping to take advantage of the first opportunity to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Trials. Intrasquad Meet. Texas A&M’s Men’s and Women’ Track and Field teams are hosting an intrasquad scrimmage today at EB Cushing Stadium. Admission is free.

It’s officially Transfer Portal Season!