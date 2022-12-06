Texas A&M LB Tarian Lee enters the transfer portal

Another day, another transfer portal entry for Texas A&M. Today, it’s redshirt junior LB Tarian Lee.

Thanks Aggieland for everything pic.twitter.com/1GobpwxQ86 — Tarian Lee Sr (@TarianL) December 6, 2022

Lee is the second Aggie linebacker to hit the portal this cycle, joining freshman Ish Harris. He appeared in eight games in 2022 while making nine tackles. His departure makes depth at linebacker a huge question mark for the Aggies heading into 2023, mainly because there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding who is coming back. Andre White and Chris Russell - who both played a ton this past season - were seniors in 2022, but because of the 2020 COVID season not counting toward eligibility, both could return for one more year if they so choose. In addition, it is not yet confirmed whether junior starter Edgerrin Cooper will come back for his senior season or enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

If the Aggies can retain Cooper and at least one of either White or Russell, they should have their starters locked in and be able to develop depth via recruiting and/or the transfer portal. If not, they will most likely be in the market for a starting linebacker out of the transfer portal (of which there seem to be several good options).