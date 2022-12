Texas A&M may not be in a bowl game, but college football season rolls on and we’ll be darned if we won’t find a way to enjoy it, gosh darnit. The first bowl game happens in less than 10 days, so that means it’s time once again to prove to all of your internet friends how much more you know about football than them.

Come join our group and win amazing prizes such as:

Pride

Bragging rights

Photo of a GBH koozie

