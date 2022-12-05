Texas A&M DL Dallas Walker IV enters transfer portal

Another hour, another transfer, this time from RS sophomore DT Dallas Walker IV.
Texas A&M DL Dallas Walker is in the @TransferPortal_, @InsideTexas has learned. https://t.co/3wFITjgFua— Joe Cook (@josephcook89) December 5, 2022
This one is not particularly surprising, as Walker appeared in only two games in 2021 and no games in 2022. The defensive tackle spot is loaded for A&M with guys like Shemar Turner, McKinnley Jackson, Isaiah Raikes, Albert Regis, Walter Nolen and Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy. Can’t fault a player for wanting to get on the field.
Walker is the first A&M defensive tackle to enter the portal.
