Texas A&M DL Dallas Walker IV enters transfer portal

Another hour, another transfer, this time from RS sophomore DT Dallas Walker IV.

This one is not particularly surprising, as Walker appeared in only two games in 2021 and no games in 2022. The defensive tackle spot is loaded for A&M with guys like Shemar Turner, McKinnley Jackson, Isaiah Raikes, Albert Regis, Walter Nolen and Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy. Can’t fault a player for wanting to get on the field.

Walker is the first A&M defensive tackle to enter the portal.