Texas A&M CB Josh Moten enters the transfer portal

Recent arrest clouded whether he would be on the A&M roster either way

By Robert Behrens
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 03 Sam Houston at Texas A&amp;M Photo by Daniel Dunn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It’s been a newsworthy day for Texas A&M CB Josh Moten. Earlier today we learned he was arrested on multiple charges on Sunday, and he has now reportedly entered the transfer portal.

This was Moten’s third arrest since arriving in College Station, so it’s fair to question what his future was with this team even if he had opted to stay.

While Moten did not have a lot of on-field production (one tackle in two games played in his A&M career, both coming this season), he is a part of a pretty major loss at the cornerback position for the Aggies. This includes the transfer of Denver Harris, graduate transfers Brian George/Myles Jones and Jaylon Jones declaring for the NFL Draft.

As it stands, the Aggies remaining cornerbacks are junior starter Antonio Johnson (who most assume will turn pro), sophomore starter Tyreek Chappell, sophomore Deuce Harmon and freshmen Marquis Groves-Killebrew, Bobby Taylor and Smoke Bouie.

