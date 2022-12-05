 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
NCAA Football: Texas A&amp;M at Alabama

Texas A&M transfer portal tracker

Keeping track of the portal pandemonium

Contributors: Robert Behrens
/ new

Dec. 5 is the first day players can officially enter their names into the transfer portal, and as expected, it’s a busy day for the Aggies. While Texas A&M will likely add some names from the portal, right now it’s all about the departures. Check here for the latest names that have played their last game in the maroon and white.

16 Total Updates Since
Nov 21, 2022, 9:35pm CST