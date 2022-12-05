Texas A&M transfer portal tracker

Dec. 5 is the first day players can officially enter their names into the transfer portal, and as expected, it’s a busy day for the Aggies. While Texas A&M will likely add some names from the portal, right now it’s all about the departures. Check here for the latest names that have played their last game in the maroon and white.
Nov 21, 2022, 9:35pm CST
December 5
Texas A&M DL Dallas Walker IV enters transfer portal
Walker did not appear in a game in 2022
December 5
Texas A&M CB Josh Moten enters the transfer portal
Recent arrest clouded whether he would be on the A&M roster either way
December 5
Texas A&M QB Eli Stowers enters the transfer portal
16th Aggie to make their portal announcement
December 5
Texas A&M DE Marcus Burris enters the transfer portal
Ags’ DE depth chart starting to look thin
December 5
Texas A&M CB Myles Jones enters the portal as a graduate transfer
Going elsewhere for his SEVENTH college season
December 2
Texas A&M OL PJ Williams will enter the transfer portal
Will still have four years of eligibility remaining
December 2
Former five-star CB Denver Harris will transfer from Texas A&M
Harris played well but missed half the season due to suspension
December 2
Texas A&M QB Haynes King enters transfer portal
In inevitable but sad ending to his Aggie career
December 2
Senior CB Brian George transfers from Texas A&M
Make that 10 transfers so far
December 1
Texas A&M TE Blake Smith announces transfer plans
Second transfer of the day for the Aggies
December 1
Texas A&M DE Tunmise Adeleye announces plans to transfer
Adeleye was projected as a starter entering the 2022 season
November 27
Texas A&M RB L.J. Johnson announces transfer
Fourth Aggie transfer in less than a week, but none of them starters
November 27
Texas A&M freshman LB Ish Harris announces plans to transfer
This defensive transfer in a week for the Aggies
November 26
A&M DE Elijah Jeudy announces plans to transfer
Another linemen buried on the depth chart
November 21
Texas A&M DL Donell Harris announces plans to enter the transfer portal
Appeared in only four games in his three years in College Station