Texas A&M QB Eli Stowers enters the transfer portal

Make it 16 Texas A&M players to have entered the transfer portal, the latest being redshirt freshman QB Eli Stowers.

Stowers was a member of the 2021 recruiting class, and redshirted in his first year while practicing at tight end (reportedly because a sholder injury kept him from being able throw). In 2022, he made the move back to QB, and appeared in two games but did not attempt a pass. He spent the season behind Haynes King (who has also transferred), Max Johnson and eventual starter Conner Weigman.

Stowers will have three years of eligibiltiy remaining.

