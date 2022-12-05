 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texas A&M QB Eli Stowers enters the transfer portal

16th Aggie to make their portal announcement

By Robert Behrens
Florida v Texas A&amp;M Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Make it 16 Texas A&M players to have entered the transfer portal, the latest being redshirt freshman QB Eli Stowers.

Stowers was a member of the 2021 recruiting class, and redshirted in his first year while practicing at tight end (reportedly because a sholder injury kept him from being able throw). In 2022, he made the move back to QB, and appeared in two games but did not attempt a pass. He spent the season behind Haynes King (who has also transferred), Max Johnson and eventual starter Conner Weigman.

Stowers will have three years of eligibiltiy remaining.

The current running list of Texas A&M transfers includes:

