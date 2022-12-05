Texas A&M DE Marcus Burris enters the transfer portal

The portal rolls on, with the latest addition being redshirt freshman Marcus Burris.

Burris redshirted in 2021, and made only one tackle in 2022 despite playing in eight games. But while his on-field production has been little to none thus far, the bigger story may be the cumulative effect on the Aggies’ depth chart at defensive end. Burris is now the fourth DE to leave the program in the past two weeks, joining Donell Harris, Elijah Jeudy and Tunmise Adeleye. That means the Aggies’ remaining DEs consist of 2022 starters Fadill Diggs and Shemart Stewart, then true freshmen LT Overton, Anthony Lucas and Enai White.

Is that still a bevy of talented players? Sure. But it will remain a very young group, and one susceptible to injury without having a lot of established players behind them.

The current running list of Texas A&M transfers includes: