Texas A&M CB Myles Jones enters the portal as a graduate transfer

Going elsewhere for his SEVENTH college season

By Robert Behrens
NCAA Football: Texas A&amp;M at Mississippi State Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

As transfer portal season officially gets underway, add another Aggie to the list, as Texas A&M CB Myles Jones announced he will enter the portal as a graduate transfer.

Amazingly, Jones’ first season was all the way back in 2017 under Kevin Sumlin. But thanks to the COVID year, a redshirt season and a medical waiver, he’ll enter 2023 with one season remaining. Jones made a total of 124 tackles, 29 pass breakups and four interceptions, but has played in only two games in the past two seasons.

He is the 14th A&M player to enter the portal since the beginning of the 2022 season.

The current running list of Texas A&M transfers includes:

