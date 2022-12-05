Texas A&M CB Myles Jones enters the portal as a graduate transfer

As transfer portal season officially gets underway, add another Aggie to the list, as Texas A&M CB Myles Jones announced he will enter the portal as a graduate transfer.

Texas A&M CB Myles Jones is now officially in the transfer portal @247SportsPortal



Latest entrants: https://t.co/ZXDgNv0Cvj — Brian Perroni (@Perroni247) December 5, 2022

Amazingly, Jones’ first season was all the way back in 2017 under Kevin Sumlin. But thanks to the COVID year, a redshirt season and a medical waiver, he’ll enter 2023 with one season remaining. Jones made a total of 124 tackles, 29 pass breakups and four interceptions, but has played in only two games in the past two seasons.

He is the 14th A&M player to enter the portal since the beginning of the 2022 season.

The current running list of Texas A&M transfers includes: