Texas A&M CB Jaylon Jones declares for the NFL Draft

Jaylon Jones came to Texas A&M three years ago as a highly anticipated five star recruit. From there, he has done exactly what you hope your five star recruits should do: start for three seasons and enter the NFL Draft. The last part of that was made official this weekend.

Thank you, Texas A&M.

God Bless and Gig’Em! pic.twitter.com/x8I55JAgro — Jaylon Jones (@OriginalJaylon) December 5, 2022

Jones foregoes his senior season after totaling 98 tackles, 12 pass breakups and 3 interceptions in his A&M career. But of course for cornerbacks, their impact rarely shows up on the traditional stat sheet. For instance:

Across 200 coverage snaps this season, Jaylon Jones has allowed only 6 catches



Fewest among all Cornerbacks pic.twitter.com/eyrPSAxDZG — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 18, 2022

Jones currently projects as a Day Two pick in the NFL Draft (rounds 2/3). He is expected to be joined in this draft class by fellow A&M CB Antonio Johnson.