Texas A&M CB Jaylon Jones declares for the NFL Draft

Former five-star moving on to the next level

By Robert Behrens
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 Ole Miss at Texas A&amp;M Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jaylon Jones came to Texas A&M three years ago as a highly anticipated five star recruit. From there, he has done exactly what you hope your five star recruits should do: start for three seasons and enter the NFL Draft. The last part of that was made official this weekend.

Jones foregoes his senior season after totaling 98 tackles, 12 pass breakups and 3 interceptions in his A&M career. But of course for cornerbacks, their impact rarely shows up on the traditional stat sheet. For instance:

Jones currently projects as a Day Two pick in the NFL Draft (rounds 2/3). He is expected to be joined in this draft class by fellow A&M CB Antonio Johnson.

