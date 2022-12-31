PORTAL NEWS: A&M lands former FSU safety Sam McCall

We got some good news today when former FSU safety Sam McCall announced his intentions to transfer to A&M.

McCall was a 2022 4 star player out of Lakeland, FL with offers from Alabama, Florida, and Arkansas. He played in 8 games and logged 5 tackles, and also had 8 kickoff returns for 172 yards.

McCall joins former North Carolina CB Tony Grimes as A&M’s current portal additions giving the Aggies two good players to support an already very good secondary group.