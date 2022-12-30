HOW TO WATCH: College Football Playoffs, game times, TV schedule, streaming and more

Got New Year’s Eve plans that involve you being away from a television? Cancel them now because we’ve got the first set of College Football Playoff games kicking off tomorrow night. Here’s how to watch:

No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs (12-1) vs. No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (13-0)

When: 3 PM (CST) Saturday, December 31

Where: Fiesta Bowl, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Line*: Michigan by 7.5, o/u 58 according to DrafKings Sportsbook

Streaming: Available via ESPN and on the ESPN all (Cable and streaming login credentials required)

Radio: Michigan Announcers available here, TCU info available here

Live Stats: Click Here

No. 4 Ohio State (12-1) vs. No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (13-0)

When: 7 pm (CST), Saturday December 31

Where: Peach Bowl, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Line*: Georgia by 6, o/u 62.5

Streaming: Available via ESPN and on the ESPN all (Cable and streaming login credentials required)

Radio: Ohio State info available here, Georgia info available here

Live Stats: Click Here

*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.