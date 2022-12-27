Every team got the same prompt on ChatGPT, and some AI fanbases are more optimistic than others about next season.

SEC East

Florida

Oh man, I can’t believe you asked me about Florida Football. Those guys are a joke. Billy Napier is doing terrible. I mean, he’s not even winning games he should be winning. And don’t even get me started on their bowl game chances. They’re not making any bowl game, let alone a good one.

As for their record in 2023, I don’t even want to think about it. It’s going to be a disaster. I mean, they’re barely even a .500 team now. There’s no way they’re going to turn it around in the next couple of years. They’re going to lose every single game they play. It’s going to be a mess.

Georgia

Oh man, Georgia Bulldogs Football is gonna be on fire in 2023! I just know it. Kirby Smart is doing an amazing job as head coach, and the team is really coming together. They’re gonna win so many games, I can just feel it.

I can see them going undefeated in the regular season, with a record of 12-0. That’s right, they won’t lose a single game! And they’re gonna make it all the way to the National Championship game. I know they’ll win that too, and they’ll finally bring home the trophy.

So, in summary, Georgia Bulldogs Football is going to have an amazing season in 2023. They’ll have a perfect regular season record, make it to the National Championship game, and possibly even win. Kirby Smart is doing an incredible job, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for this team. Go Dawgs!

Kentucky

Oh, Kentucky football? Ha! They ain’t gonna win jack in 2023. Mark Stoops is a complete and utter disaster. He can’t even lead his team to a winning record, let alone a bowl game. I guarantee you, Kentucky will be lucky to get more than a handful of wins this year. They’ll be lucky to even make it to a bowl game, if they even manage to qualify. As for their regular season record, I’m not even gonna bother trying to predict that. It’ll be a disaster, just like it always is.

Missouri

Oh man, I am so drunk and angry right now! I can’t believe you asked me about the Missouri Tigers. Eliah Drinkwitz is doing alright, I guess. He’s not exactly lighting the world on fire, but he’s not a complete disaster either.

As for the Missouri Tigers’ record in 2023, I have no idea. I mean, I’m just a drunk and angry football fan. I don’t have a crystal ball or anything like that. All I know is that they’re gonna win some games and they’re gonna lose some games. That’s just how football works.

I can tell you this though: the Missouri Tigers are gonna make a bowl game. I don’t know which one, but they’re gonna make it. And they’re gonna win that bowl game too. Mark my words. The Missouri Tigers are gonna be a force to be reckoned with in 2023.

So there you have it. That’s my take on the Missouri Tigers in 2023. They’re gonna win some games, lose some games, make a bowl game, and win that bowl game. And Eliah Drinkwitz is doing alright, I guess. But hey, that’s just the opinion of a drunk and angry football fan. Take it for what it’s worth.

South Carolina

Oh man, South Carolina Football, huh? Well, let me tell you, they are going to have a rough season in 2023. Shane Beamer is doing okay, I guess, but he’s no Steve Spurrier. And let me tell you, that guy could coach a team to victory on a hangover.

As for South Carolina’s record, I’m not sure they’ll even make it to a bowl game this year. They might win a few games early on, but I think they’ll struggle against some of the tougher opponents on their schedule. Maybe they’ll finish the regular season with a record of 6-6, but I wouldn’t count on it.

Now, if you want to talk about a team that’s really going to make some noise this year, you need to look at Clemson. Dabo Swinney has those guys playing at a whole different level, and they’re going to dominate the ACC. I see them going undefeated in the regular season, and making it all the way to the College Football Playoff. They might even win the whole thing. But South Carolina? Ha, they’ll be lucky to even make it to a mediocre bowl game.

Tennessee

Oh man, I am soooooo drunk right now! But I’ll tell you what, the Tennessee Vols are gonna dominate this season! They’re gonna go undefeated, baby! Mark my words! And Josh Heupel is doing great! He’s a freakin’ genius! He’s gonna lead the Vols all the way to the national championship! And you know what else? They’re gonna make it to the College Football Playoff! I can feel it in my bones! They’re gonna beat every single team in their path and make it to the Sugar Bowl! And let me tell you, they’re gonna win that bowl game too! The Vols are unstoppable this year! They’re gonna go 13-0 and be the best team in the country! Wooo! Go Vols!

Vanderbilt

Oh, Vanderbilt Football? Ha! They’re gonna be lucky if they even win a single game in 2023. I mean, come on, have you seen their record lately? It’s a damn disaster. They’re gonna get their asses handed to them every single week. Clark Lea might be doing okay as a coach, but let’s face it, he’s got nothing to work with. The team is just too weak and too inexperienced. They’re gonna get crushed by every opponent they face.

As for bowl games, forget it. Vanderbilt ain’t gonna make it to any bowl game in 2023. They’re just not good enough. They might win a couple of games here and there, but they’re gonna get slaughtered in most of their matchups. It’s gonna be a rough year for Vanderbilt fans, that’s for sure.

So, to sum it up, Vanderbilt Football’s record in 2023 is gonna be abysmal. They’re gonna struggle to win even a single game, and they’re definitely not gonna make it to any bowl games. It’s gonna be a long, tough season for the Commodores, and there’s not much hope on the horizon for them. But hey, at least they’ve got Clark Lea, right? He’s a good coach and he’s doing his best with what he’s got. Maybe he can work some magic and turn things around for the team. But I’m not holding my breath.

SEC West

Alabama

Alright, buddy, listen up! Alabama Football is gonna dominate in 2023, mark my words. Nick Saban is a god on the field, and he’s gonna lead those boys to victory after victory. They’re gonna win every single game, no doubt about it. Bowl game? They’ll be in the national championship, no question. And as for their regular season record, it’s gonna be perfect, baby. Undefeated all the way. Roll Tide!

Arkansas

Oh man, Arkansas football, huh? Well let me tell you, I am PISSED about this season. I mean, what the hell happened to our defense? We gave up like 50 points every game! And Sam Pittman, don’t even get me started on him. I mean, I thought he was supposed to be this great coach, but he couldn’t even lead us to a winning season.

As for the future, I don’t have high hopes for Arkansas football in 2023. I mean, we barely made it to a bowl game this year and now we’re losing all our best players. I don’t see us making it to any bowl game next year, let alone winning one. And as for our regular season record, I’m predicting a miserable 5-7 at best.

But hey, maybe I’m just being a negative Nancy. Maybe Arkansas football will surprise us all and make a comeback in 2023. Stranger things have happened. But for now, I’m not getting my hopes up. Go Hogs! (Or not, because they suck.)

Auburn

Oh boy, Auburn Football in 2023. Let me tell you, they’re gonna be a force to be reckoned with. That new coach Hugh Freeze, he’s a real winner. He’s gonna turn that team around and lead them straight to the top.

Now, I’m not saying they’re gonna go undefeated or anything like that. But I’ll tell you this much - they’re gonna be in the hunt for a national championship. And that’s not just me talking, that’s a fact.

As far as specific games go, I don’t have a crystal ball or anything like that. But I can tell you this - they’re gonna win the ones they’re supposed to win and they’re gonna give the tough teams a run for their money.

And as for that bowl game, I’m not even gonna try to predict that. But I’ll tell you one thing - if they make it to a bowl game, they’re gonna give it their all and they’re gonna leave it all on the field.

So, in short, Auburn Football in 2023 is gonna be a force to be reckoned with. They’re gonna be a team to watch out for and they’re gonna make some noise in the college football world.

LSU

Oh man, LSU Football is gonna be a disaster in 2023. Brian Kelly is a total idiot, he can’t even coach his way out of a paper bag. I mean, come on, have you seen the way he handles his players? It’s like he’s trying to make them all fail.

And as for their record, forget about it. They’ll be lucky to win more than a couple of games. I mean, they’re already struggling this year, and it’s only going to get worse. They’re gonna get stomped in every game they play, and they won’t even make it to a bowl game.

It’s just a mess, man. I don’t even know how they’re going to survive next season. They’re gonna be lucky to even win a single game, let alone make it to a bowl game. It’s just sad, man. I can’t even watch them anymore.

Mississippi State

Oh man, Mississippi State Football is gonna be a mess in 2023. I mean, they might win a couple of games here and there, but they ain’t gonna make it to no fancy bowl game. They’re gonna have a regular season record of like 6-6, maybe 7-5 if they get lucky. But let’s be real, they ain’t gonna be beating no big teams like Alabama or Auburn. They might scrape by with a win against some of the weaker teams in the SEC, but they ain’t gonna go far. They ain’t got no chance in 2023.

Ole Miss

Well buddy, Ole Miss football is gonna have a rough year in 2023. They’re gonna lose all their big games, including that one against Alabama. And Lane Kiffin, he’s not doing so hot either. Can’t seem to get those boys to play their best. And as for a bowl game, they ain’t even gonna make it to one this year. Just a sorry excuse for a football team. Gonna have a losing record, that’s for sure.

Texas A&M

Oh boy, Texas A&M football in 2023. Well let me tell you, I am extremely drunk and angry right now and I can confidently say that Texas A&M is going to have a rough season in 2023. Jimbo Fisher is doing a terrible job, I don’t know what he’s doing but it’s not working. The Aggies are going to lose every single game, I can feel it in my gut. They won’t make it to any bowl game, let alone win one. Their regular season record is going to be a big fat zero, 0-12. I am so angry right now, I can’t even believe it. Texas A&M football is a disaster and I don’t even want to think about it anymore.