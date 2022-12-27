The Link Farm: 12.27.22

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

Speaking of Texas A&M Women’s Basketball, former head coach Gary Blair was announced as a nominee for the the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Blair coached the Aggies to a national championship in 2011. Short Course Worlds. Nine Aggies from the swimming and diving teams participated in the short course world championships in Australia. Several saw success in Melbourne including a gold medal for Beryl Gastaldello.

What are your Aggies sports resolutions for 2023?