The Link Farm: 12.27.22

All of the Aggie news we didn’t write about ourselves

By Jay Arnold
/ new
Daily Life In Kharkiv Oblast Photo by Pierre Crom/Getty Images

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

  • Stopping the skid. Texas A&M Men’s Basketball is hoping to right the ship when they welcome Northwestern State to Reed Arena tonight at 6:00pm. The Aggies have lost two straight to Memphis and Wofford.
  • SEC Play Begins. Texas A&M Women’s Basketball will kickoff conference play on Thursday night. The 5-5 Aggies will have their work cut out for them as they head to Columbia to take on #1 South Carolina.
  • Hall of Fame Nominee. Speaking of Texas A&M Women’s Basketball, former head coach Gary Blair was announced as a nominee for the the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Blair coached the Aggies to a national championship in 2011.
  • Short Course Worlds. Nine Aggies from the swimming and diving teams participated in the short course world championships in Australia. Several saw success in Melbourne including a gold medal for Beryl Gastaldello.

What are your Aggies sports resolutions for 2023?

