Four-star SF Rob Dockery commits to Texas A&M

Texas A&M basketball recruiting got an unexpected Christmas present this weekend, as 2024 small forward Rob Dockery committed to the Aggies.

The Washington DC native is rated as the No. 53 player in the 2024 recruiting class, and the No. 19 small forward. He’s also the Aggies’ first commit in this cycle.

The Ags are 6-5 on the current season after a very disappointing home loss to Wofford last week. They’ll look to get back on the winning side with home games against Northwestern State and Prairie View A&M this week before beginning SEC play in January.