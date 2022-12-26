 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Texas A&M DT Adarious Jones enters the transfer portal

Veteran lineman has two years of eligibility remaining

By Robert Behrens
/ new
NCAA Football: Kent State at Texas A&amp;M Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Aggies saw one more addition to the transfer portal before Christmas, with redshirt junior defensive tackle Adarious Jones entering his name.

After making 12 tackles in 11 games (including one start) in 2021, Jones saw his playing time reduced in 2022 behind perhaps the most highly rated freshman defensive line class of all time. He appeared in only three games this past season, making one tackle.

Jones was a three-star recruit in the 2019 recruiting class, and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

More From Good Bull Hunting

cuppycup, thacktor, and Chuck in a spooky podcast

Loading comments...