Transfer DB Tony Grimes commits to Texas A&M

We’ve got transfer portal news, and for once, it’s good! After entering the transfer portal earlier this month, former five-star DB Tony Grimes announced on Thursday that he will transfer from North Carolina to Texas A&M.

College Station, Lets do it ✈️…. pic.twitter.com/P3lsHWPa5o — Tony Grimes (@757EliteDB) December 22, 2022

Grimes was heavily pursued by A&M when he committed to the Tarheels in 2020, and A&M emerged as one of the frontrunners in his transfer recruitment almost immediately, to the point that he canceled his other scheduled visits after coming to College Station last weekend.

In that class he was rated as the No. 3 cornerback, and is ranked by 247 Sports as the No. 9 cornerback in this year’s transfer portal. He fills a vital area of need for the Aggies, who have lost a total of eight cornerbacks over the past month either to the portal or the NFL Draft. With the addition of Grimes, the Aggies will enter 2023 with six scholarship corners:

SR Tony Grimes (transfer)

JR Tyreek Chappell

RS SO Deuce Harmon

RS FR Bobby Taylor

FR Bravion Rogers (signee)

FR Jayvon Thomas (signee)

There’s a good chance the Aggies are not done in the transfer portal, still needing more depth at corner as well as linebacker and wide receiver.