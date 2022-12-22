 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Transfer DB Tony Grimes commits to Texas A&M

Aggies get an impact player at a position of critical need

By Robert Behrens
/ new
Capital One Orange Bowl - Texas A&amp;M v North Carolina Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

We’ve got transfer portal news, and for once, it’s good! After entering the transfer portal earlier this month, former five-star DB Tony Grimes announced on Thursday that he will transfer from North Carolina to Texas A&M.

Grimes was heavily pursued by A&M when he committed to the Tarheels in 2020, and A&M emerged as one of the frontrunners in his transfer recruitment almost immediately, to the point that he canceled his other scheduled visits after coming to College Station last weekend.

In that class he was rated as the No. 3 cornerback, and is ranked by 247 Sports as the No. 9 cornerback in this year’s transfer portal. He fills a vital area of need for the Aggies, who have lost a total of eight cornerbacks over the past month either to the portal or the NFL Draft. With the addition of Grimes, the Aggies will enter 2023 with six scholarship corners:

  • SR Tony Grimes (transfer)
  • JR Tyreek Chappell
  • RS SO Deuce Harmon
  • RS FR Bobby Taylor
  • FR Bravion Rogers (signee)
  • FR Jayvon Thomas (signee)

There’s a good chance the Aggies are not done in the transfer portal, still needing more depth at corner as well as linebacker and wide receiver.

More From Good Bull Hunting

cuppycup, thacktor, and Chuck in a spooky podcast

Loading comments...