Four-star WR Micah Tease signs with Texas A&M

It’s National Signing Day, and Texas A&M is looking to put the finishing touches on it’s 2023 recruiting class - and they just received a significant addition to that group. Four-star Tulsa WR Micah Tease, who decommitted from Arkansas earlier this week, is now officially an Aggie.

Tease is rated as the No. 193 player in the country, the No. 9 wide receiver and the No. 3 player in Oklahoma. Perhaps most notably, he is the first wide receiver in this year’s recruiting class for the Ags.

A&M has made a late recruiting surge, adding six commits in the month of December after none in either October or November. And after entering the month with NO offensive skill players, they’ve remedied that situation in a big way by adding five-star RB Rueben Owens, four-star QB Marcel Reed, four-star TE Jaden Platt and now Tease.

The Aggies’ class is now ranked No. 14 nationally. While this class was always meant to be on the smaller side, the A&M staff is likely not done adding pieces.

Micah Tease Highlights