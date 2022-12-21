Hometown LB Chantz Johnson commits to Texas A&M

Texas A&M’s linebacker room is a bit thin at the moment, but the good news is that help is on the way, as three-star College Station LB Chantz Johnson has committed to the Aggies.

Johnson is rated as the No. 695 player in the nation, the No. 59 linebacker and the No. 111 player in Texas. He is now the third linebacker in the Aggies 2023 recruiting class, joining Daymion Sanford and Taurean York (who just committed on Monday night).

These additions were critical following the transfer portal departures of freshman Ish Harris and upperclassmen Tarian Lee and Andre White in recent weeks.

Chantz Johnson Highlights