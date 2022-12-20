Four-star TE Jaden Platt flips from Stanford to Texas A&M

Texas A&M’s 2023 recruiting class got off to a notoriously slow start, but on the even of National Signing Day, Jimbo Fisher and his staff added another big piece to it, convincing four-star Haslet Eaton TE Jaden Platt to flip his commitment from Stanford to the Aggies.

Platt is the No. 230 player in the country, the No. 11 tight end and the No. 39 player in Texas. While the coaching change at Stanford is likely what opened up his recruitment, he was also heavily pursued by the Florida Gators.

After not getting any commits in October or November, Platt is now the fifth member of thie recruiting class to commit in December, joining RB Rueben Owens, QB Marcel Reed, Edge Rylan Kennedy and LB Taurean York. His commitment gives the Aggies 16 commits in this recruiting class, which is now No. 14 in the country (just ahead of Oregon).

Jaden Platt Highlights