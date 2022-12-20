Link Farm: 12.20.22

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

Back in the win column. Texas A&M's Women's Basketball team ended their three game skid with a 57-49 victory over SMU at Reed Arena on Sunday. The Aggies will look to build off that victory when Purdue comes to College Station Wednesday night for a game at Reed Arena.

Terriers coming to town. It hasn't been a great start to the season for the Texas A&M Men's Basketball team after high expectations to begin the year. The Aggies will look to bounce back from a loss to Memphis and stay perfect at Reed Arena when they host Wofford tonight.

Preseason Top 5. The Aggies had an impressive first season under Jim Schlossnagle, making it to the semi-finals of the College World Series. That incredible post season run has given Texas A&M a bit of hype for 2023 and Collegiate Baseball Newspaper has the Aggies at No. 4 in their preseason poll.

The Aggies had an impressive first season under Jim Schlossnagle, making it to the semi-finals of the College World Series. That incredible post season run has given Texas A&M a bit of hype for 2023 and Collegiate Baseball Newspaper has the Aggies at No. 4 in their preseason poll. Preseason All-American. Speaking of baseball, Texas A&M’s Jack Moss was named to the preseason all-America second team by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. Moss was the MVP of the College Station Regional in 2022 after transferring to the Aggies from Arizona State.

Happy holidays y’all!