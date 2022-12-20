Link Farm: 12.20.22

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.
- Back in the win column. Texas A&M’s Women’s Basketball team ended their three game skid with a 57-49 victory over SMU at Reed Arena on Sunday. The Aggies will look to build off that victory when Purdue comes to College Station Wednesday night for a game at Reed Arena.
- Terriers coming to town. It hasn’t been a great start to the season for the Texas A&M Men’s Basketball team after high expectations to begin the year. The Aggies will look to bounce back from a loss to Memphis and stay perfect at Reed Arena when they host Wofford tonight.
- Preseason Top 5. The Aggies had an impressive first season under Jim Schlossnagle, making it to the semi-finals of the College World Series. That incredible post season run has given Texas A&M a bit of hype for 2023 and Collegiate Baseball Newspaper has the Aggies at No. 4 in their preseason poll.
- Preseason All-American. Speaking of baseball, Texas A&M’s Jack Moss was named to the preseason all-America second team by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. Moss was the MVP of the College Station Regional in 2022 after transferring to the Aggies from Arizona State.
Loading comments...