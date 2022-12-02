Texas A&M OL PJ Williams will enter the transfer portal

In another unsurprising transfer, freshman PJ Williams announced on Friday that he will transfer from Texas A&M.

I will be entering the transfer portal — THE JOKER (@getmoneypj) December 2, 2022

Williams appeared in only one game as an Aggie (the season opener against Sam Houston), and was suspended for the final five games of the season along with fellow freshmen Denver Harris (CB), Chris Marshall (WR) and Anthony Lucas (DE). Harris also announced his intentions to transfer today.

In addition to the suspension, Williams was arrested in November for felony marijuana possession, so his return to the A&M program was in question even prior to the transfer. He is the 13th player to announce their transfer from A&M since the beginning of the 2022 season, and the third from the 2022 recruiting class.

The current running list of Texas A&M transfers includes: