Former five-star CB Denver Harris will transfer from Texas A&M

Harris played well but missed half the season due to suspension

By Robert Behrens
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 24 Southwest Classic - Arkansas v Texas A&amp;M Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Denver Harris played well in his time at Texas A&M, but more than anything, it’s time he missed that will likely be remembered. Harris missed six games - including the final five - due to two separate suspensions, and on Friday, announced his plans to enter the transfer portal.

Harris was never technically a starter for the Aggies, but did start several games while filling in for injured players Jaylon Jones and Tyreek Chappell. He is one of three members of Texas A&M’s vaunted 2022 recruiting class to transfer, joining four-star LB Ish Harris and OL PJ Williams (who was also suspended for the final five games of the season along with freshmen Chris Marshall (WR) and Anthony Lucas (DE)).

In total, 13 players have announced plans to transfer from A&M since the beginning of the 2022 season.

The current running list of Texas A&M transfers includes:

