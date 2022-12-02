Texas A&M QB Haynes King enters transfer portal

We all knew is was coming, but it’s still sad to see it happen. Texas A&M QB Haynes King has apparently entered the transfer portal, and has three years of eligibility remaining.

Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King has entered the transfer portal, according to his father John King. — . (@Travis_L_Brown) December 2, 2022

King redshirted in 2020 and won the starting job over Zach Calzada in 2021, but played less than five quarters before suffering a season-ending injury. A year later, he won the starting job again, this time over transfer Max Johnson and true freshman Conner Weigman. But he was benched for Johnson, came back in when Johnson got injured, and then got hurt and gave way to Weigman in the closing minutes of the loss to South Carolina. King started one more game (against Florida) when Weigman was out with the flu, but returned to the bench for the final three games of the season.

King ends his A&M career with 1,579 passing yards, completing 56.6% of his passes for 10 TDs and 10 INTs. He also ran for 150 yards and a touchdown.

By all reports King was the consummate team player, toughing out numerous injuries this season to try and help the Aggies right the ship. But with Weigman playing well enough to cement himself as the QB of the future for the Aggies, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that King would be looking elsewhere this offseason.

