The Link Farm: 12.2.22

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

Hard knocks on the hardwood. Texas A&M’s women’s basketball squad suffered a second straight defeat when they traveled to Lawrence to take on the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse. The Aggies were thoroughly beaten in this one with Kansas winning 74-42.

Former Aggie Assistant Gets ACC Coach of the Year. After leading the Duke Blue Devils to an 8-4 record in 2022, former Texas A&M Defensive Coordinator Mike Elko was named ACC Coach of the Year. Elko was defensive coordinator for the Aggies from 2018-2021.

Top Ten Class. Per TopDrawerSoccer.com, Texas A&M’s 2023 signing class for soccer comes in at #8 in the nation. Of the 2023 class, five players are early enrollees who will be on campus starting in January.

Rice Comes to Town. The Texas A&M Women's Swimming and Diving will host rice this Saturday at the Rec Center Natatorium. The meet will be available for viewing on SEC Network+.

The offseason is dark and full of terrors.