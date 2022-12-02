 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Senior CB Brian George transfers from Texas A&M

Make that 10 transfers so far

By Robert Behrens
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 10 Appalachian State at Texas A&amp;M Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Transfer season rolls on, as Texas A&M has now had 10 players enter the transfer portal. The latest is senior CB Brian George.

George came to A&M in 2019 as a JUCO transfer from Highland Community College. It appears George only has one year of eligibility remaining.

He appeared in five games this season, making a couple starts to fill in for various missing starters (Jaylon Jones, Tyreek Chappell, Denver Harris), totaling seven tackles and one pass breakup.

The current running list of Texas A&M transfers includes:

More From Good Bull Hunting

cuppycup, thacktor, and Chuck in a spooky podcast

Loading comments...