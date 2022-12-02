Senior CB Brian George transfers from Texas A&M

Transfer season rolls on, as Texas A&M has now had 10 players enter the transfer portal. The latest is senior CB Brian George.

THANK YOU AGGIELAND ❤️ …. I Have Officially entered the Trasnfer portal !!!! pic.twitter.com/LJISl9BeiO — BrianGeorge (@briangeorge1100) December 2, 2022

George came to A&M in 2019 as a JUCO transfer from Highland Community College. It appears George only has one year of eligibility remaining.

He appeared in five games this season, making a couple starts to fill in for various missing starters (Jaylon Jones, Tyreek Chappell, Denver Harris), totaling seven tackles and one pass breakup.

The current running list of Texas A&M transfers includes: