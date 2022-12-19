 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

LB Taurean York commits to Texas A&M

And boy to we need linebackers

By Robert Behrens
With three linebackers having entered the transfer portal since the end of the regular season, Texas A&M is in dire need of replenishing their depth chart at the position. They already had one linebacker committed in Daymion Sanford, and got another on Monday night in the form of three-star Temple LB Taurean York.

York was a part of Baylor’s class before decommitting and seemingly being Duke bound earlier this month. But once the Aggies entered the picture, things changed quickly, and after a visit this past weekend, he now becomes commit No. 15 in A&M’s 2023 class. York is also A&M’s second commit of the evening, joining Tennessee QB Marcel Reed.

Texas A&M currently has the No. 15 class in the country, with the early signing period beginning in just two days.

Taurean York Highlights

