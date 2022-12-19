 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Four-star QB Marcel Reed flips from Ole Miss to Texas A&M

Aggies get their QB for 2023

By Robert Behrens
Ever since the decommitment of Eli Holstein nine months ago, the Aggies have been in search of their quarterback for the 2023 recruiting class. It was a winding road that included pursuits of Jaden Rashada (Florida), Dante Moore (UCLA) and Austin Novosad (Baylor), but the Aggies finally have their guy, as four-star Nashville QB Marcel Reed has decommitted from Ole Miss in favor of A&M.

I’m sure Lane Kiffin will take this news in stride and without a single bit of snark.

Reed is rated as the No. 297 player in the 2023 class, the No. 18 QB and the No. 6 player in Tennessee; he was also named Tennessee’s Division II-AAA “Mr. Football” earlier this month. He becomes the 14th commit in A&M’s 2023 recruiting class, which is rated as the No. 15 class in the country with the early signing period just two days away.

That said, the Aggies have momentum for several other players who could commit in the coming days.

Marcel Reed Highlights

