Four-star QB Marcel Reed flips from Ole Miss to Texas A&M

Ever since the decommitment of Eli Holstein nine months ago, the Aggies have been in search of their quarterback for the 2023 recruiting class. It was a winding road that included pursuits of Jaden Rashada (Florida), Dante Moore (UCLA) and Austin Novosad (Baylor), but the Aggies finally have their guy, as four-star Nashville QB Marcel Reed has decommitted from Ole Miss in favor of A&M.

I’m sure Lane Kiffin will take this news in stride and without a single bit of snark.

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Marcel Reed has Committed to Texas A&M!



The 6’2 180 QB from Nashville, TN decommitted from Ole Miss a few hours ago.



Reed joins Coach Fisher and the Aggies’ Top 15 Class in the 2023 Team Rankings.https://t.co/fXpDjwkisO pic.twitter.com/Z0NlP8OKTA — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 20, 2022

Reed is rated as the No. 297 player in the 2023 class, the No. 18 QB and the No. 6 player in Tennessee; he was also named Tennessee’s Division II-AAA “Mr. Football” earlier this month. He becomes the 14th commit in A&M’s 2023 recruiting class, which is rated as the No. 15 class in the country with the early signing period just two days away.

That said, the Aggies have momentum for several other players who could commit in the coming days.

Marcel Reed Highlights