Jamie Morrison hired as Texas A&M volleyball coach

Texas A&M has finally made the coaching hire we’ve all bee thinking about for weeks. No not the football team’s offensive coordinator, the volleyball coach. After letting go of Bird Kuhn last month, the Aggies have now hired Jamie Morrison to be the new head volleyball coach in College Station.

Morrison will look to turn around a Texas A&M squad who went 13-16 (5-13) in 2022, missing the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in the past five seasons.

A new era begins. #12thMan, join us in welcoming Jamie Morrison as the new head coach of Fightin' Texas Aggie Volleyball!@J_Morrison000 | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/kdjWtKnLMJ — Texas A&M Volleyball (@AggieVolleyball) December 16, 2022

Morrison has built an impressive coaching resume over the past 23 years with experience at the collegiate, national and international levels. Morrison served on a trio of Olympic medal-winning coaching staffs, working with the U.S. Men’s National Volleyball Team that won gold in 2008 and the U.S. Women’s National Volleyball Team that won silver in 2012 and bronze in 2016. Morrison has been the head coach of USA Volleyball’s junior national team since 2021.

At the collegiate level, Morrison was a member of the volleyball coaching staff at the University of Texas and helped guide the team to a 38-2 record and a spot in the 2020 NCAA Championship match.

“What excites me about this opportunity is the tradition that separates Texas A&M from other universities, along with the foundation that has been built by the people that came before me,” Morrison said. “I know Laurie Corbelli well, I know Bird (Kuhn) well, and what they built is a foundation and a team capable of great things. I’m looking forward to the challenge of taking it to a championship level. I’m excited about the people – both the players on the team and the administration. My dealings with Ross and Kristen have led me to believe that Texas A&M is a great place to call home.”

Welcome, Coach Morrison!