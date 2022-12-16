Another Aggie CB in the portal

If you wanted your daily transfer portal kick to the nuts, you’re in luck. Texas A&M freshman cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew has entered the transfer portal.

MGK was a late addition to the 2022 recruiting class, flipping from Georgia on early signing day. While he only played in two games this past season, he likely would have been a major contributor had he stayed, if only for the massive attrition the Aggies have seen at the cornerback position this offseason. Junior starters Jaylon Jones and Antonio Johnson have both left early for the NFL Draft, and Myles Jones, Brian George, Denver Harris, Josh Moten and Smoke Bouie preceded Groves-Killebrew the transfer portal.

If a game was played today, the Aggies’ only scholarship cornerbacks would be sophomore Tyreek Chappell, sophomore Deuce Harmon and freshman Bobby Taylor. The good news is that Aggies do have two top 100 CB recruits in the 2023 recruiting class in Bravion Rogers and Jayvon Thomas, and they are also pursuing corners in the portal (including UNC transfer Tony Grimes, who is reportedly on campus currently).

Given Groves-Killebrew’s Georgia ties, it would not be surprising to see him follow former Texas A&M analyst Nick Williams to Colorado.