The Link Farm: 12.16.22

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.
- Fall Graduates. 34 Texas A&M student-athletes across 11 sports will get their degrees at Fall Commencement in Reed Arena this Friday and Saturday. Included in this list are big names from football like Ainias Smith, Haynes King, and Layden Robinson.
- Ponies on Sunday. Texas A&M’s Women’s Basketball team will take on SMU this Sunday at 2:00PM. The Aggies have lost three straight to Rice, Kansas, and Little Rock.
- Walking in Memphis. Texas A&M’s Men’s Basketball team will be headed to Beale Street on Saturday to play the Memphis Tigers. Buzz Williams’ squad is coming off a 72-54 win over Oregon State.
- Baseball Women’s Clinic. The Second Annual Baseball Women’s Clinic will be hosted on January 26, 2023. The event will feature opportunities to meet the team and staff, as well as other features.
Loading comments...