Texas A&M CB Smoke Bouie enters the transfer portal

In your daily dose of Texas A&M transfer portal news, it appears that yet another Aggie cornerback, and yet another freshman, has entered their name into the transfer portal: Smoke Bouie.

BREAKING Texas A&M DB Smoke Bouie plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal.



Story: https://t.co/GPZ30FvW0D pic.twitter.com/aKVOvzCQFG — On3 (@On3sports) December 14, 2022

Bouie was said to be very close to former Texas A&M analyst Nick Williams. In fact, Williams being hired by A&M two years ago was likely pivotal in Bouie’s decision to decommit from Georgia in June 2021 and end up signing with the Ags. But with Williams recently getting hired as a position coach by Deion Sanders at Colorado, it seems Bouie’s ties to Aggieland were not strong enough to keep him around (and it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he follows Williams to Boulder).

Bouie did not make a major impact on the field in 2022, making four tackles in seven games played, but he was anticipated to take on a much larger role in 2023 should he have stayed. With junior corners Jaylon Jones and Antonio Johnson off to the NFL, and Myles Jones, Brian George, Denver Harris and Josh Moten all entering the transfer portal, the Aggies are incredibly thin at corner at the moment. Tyreek Chappell will undoubtedly take one corner spot, and guys like Deuce Harmon, Marquis Groves-Killebrew and Bobby Taylor will compete for the other positions. You could also see someone like Jacoby Matthews or Jared Kerr move from safety to take the nickel spot. Regardless, expect A&M to be active in the transfer portal market to try and add to this position group before the start of the 2023 season.