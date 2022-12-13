Texas A&M WR Yulkeith Brown enters the transfer portal

Make it an even 20 scholarship players at Texas A&M who have entered the transfer portal since the conclusion of the 2022 season, with the latest being redshirt freshman wide receiver Yulkeith Brown.

BREAKING: Texas A&M WR YulKeith Brown tells me he has entered the transfer portal.



The 5’10 175 WR from Miami, FL had 6 receptions for 112 yards and a TD in 2022 for the Aggies.



Was ranked as a four-star recruit in the ‘21 Classhttps://t.co/U7u1XDAH6V pic.twitter.com/Nd2U3tCd1J — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 13, 2022

Brown started off 2022 with a bang, catching two passes for 68 yards and a touchdown in the season opener against Sam Houston State. But he would then only catch a combined four passes for 44 yards and no touchdowns in the next five games before not playing at all in the second half of the season.

Jimbo Fisher mentioned in a midseason press conference that Brown would be “out for a while,” and that it was not injury-related, but that was the only information we ever got on the subject.

With transfers from Chase Lane, Chris Marshall, Devin Price and now Brown was a four-star recruit out of Miami in the 2021 class, and will have three years of eligibility remaining.