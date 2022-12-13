 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Texas A&M WR Yulkeith Brown enters the transfer portal

Another position with little depth entering the offseason

By Robert Behrens
/ new
NCAA Football: Sam Houston State at Texas A&amp;M Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Make it an even 20 scholarship players at Texas A&M who have entered the transfer portal since the conclusion of the 2022 season, with the latest being redshirt freshman wide receiver Yulkeith Brown.

Brown started off 2022 with a bang, catching two passes for 68 yards and a touchdown in the season opener against Sam Houston State. But he would then only catch a combined four passes for 44 yards and no touchdowns in the next five games before not playing at all in the second half of the season.

Jimbo Fisher mentioned in a midseason press conference that Brown would be “out for a while,” and that it was not injury-related, but that was the only information we ever got on the subject.

With transfers from Chase Lane, Chris Marshall, Devin Price and now Brown was a four-star recruit out of Miami in the 2021 class, and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

More From Good Bull Hunting

cuppycup, thacktor, and Chuck in a spooky podcast

Loading comments...