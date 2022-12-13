Texas A&M DB Antonio Johnson will enter the 2023 NFL Draft

In the least surprising move of this offseason, Texas A&M junior defensive back Antonio Johnson announced on Tuesday that he will forego his remaining college eligibility and enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

Johnson has thrived in the nickel corner role for the Aggies the past two seasons, and projects as a safety in the NFL. Most services list him as one of the best - if not THE best - safeties in this draft class, and as such, there is a good chance he will be taken in the first round. When that happens, you leave college. No debate.

If selected, Johnson would be the first A&M defensive player to be taken in the first round since Myles Garrett was the No. 1 overall pick in 2017, and one of only three Aggie defenders taken in the first round since 2011 (the other being Von Miller).