Texas A&M DB Antonio Johnson will enter the 2023 NFL Draft

In the least surprising move of this offseason, Texas A&M junior defensive back Antonio Johnson announced on Tuesday that he will forego his remaining college eligibility and enter the 2023 NFL Draft.
#Two7 OUT!!!! Gigem pic.twitter.com/TYonla0aMc— Antonio Johnson (@Antonio_johns0n) December 13, 2022
Johnson has thrived in the nickel corner role for the Aggies the past two seasons, and projects as a safety in the NFL. Most services list him as one of the best - if not THE best - safeties in this draft class, and as such, there is a good chance he will be taken in the first round. When that happens, you leave college. No debate.
If selected, Johnson would be the first A&M defensive player to be taken in the first round since Myles Garrett was the No. 1 overall pick in 2017, and one of only three Aggie defenders taken in the first round since 2011 (the other being Von Miller).
