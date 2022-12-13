 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Link Farm: 12.13.22

All of the Aggie news we didn’t write about ourselves

By Robert Behrens
Pirate flag Photo by Fernando Gutierrez-Juarez/picture alliance via Getty Images

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

  • Swing your sword. This is supposed to be A&M-centric, but it feels wrong to not mention Mike Leach. He’ll be missed dearly in the college football world. I did a post earlier with some of my favorite Mike Leach quotes if you want to check it out.
  • No more Research Park. It appears that Texas A&M will be renaming the area of west campus known as Research Park, primarily because it, ya know, never really became a research park.
  • New No. 12 (for baseball). It was announced this week that Austin Bost will don the iconic No. 12 for Texas A&M baseball this spring.
  • Football optimism. If you’re looking to convince yourself that Aggie football can be better in 2023, The Dallas Morning News gives three reasons why.
  • Chase Lane is ACC-bound. A&M WR Chase Lane will transfer after completing his master’s degree this spring, and it appears he is headed to Georgia Tech. A fantastic school where Lane can play some football and continue his education.

Rest in peace, Coach Leach.

