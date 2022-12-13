The Link Farm: 12.13.22

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

This is supposed to be A&M-centric, but it feels wrong to not mention Mike Leach. He'll be missed dearly in the college football world. I did a post earlier with some of my favorite Mike Leach quotes if you want to check it out. No more Research Park. It appears that Texas A&M will be renaming the area of west campus known as Research Park, primarily because it, ya know, never really became a research park.

New No. 12 (for baseball). It was announced this week that Austin Bost will don the iconic No. 12 for Texas A&M baseball this spring.

Football optimism. If you're looking to convince yourself that Aggie football can be better in 2023, The Dallas Morning News gives three reasons why.

Chase Lane is ACC-bound. A&M WR Chase Lane will transfer after completing his master's degree this spring, and it appears he is headed to Georgia Tech. A fantastic school where Lane can play some football and continue his education.

