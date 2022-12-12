2023 Edge Rusher Rylan Kennedy commits to Texas A&M over Texas Longhorns

Rylan Kennedy only got his Texas A&M scholarship offer on Dec. 5, and now one week later he is the latest member of the Aggies’ 2023 recruiting class.

Kennedy originally gave up football for basketball, but decided to pick football back up as a senior, and made a big impression. He only got his first scholarship offer (from Washington) back on Nov. 6, and since then has picked up offers from Cal, USC, Auburn, Texas and A&M (with the Aggies and Longhorns being the most recent). Kennedy visited College Station this past weekend, which seemed to have sealed the deal.

Kennedy is a three-star recruit (No. 795 recruit in the country, No. 73 edge rusher and No. 142 player in Texas), but with a guy who came on so late, the ratings likely don’t tell the whole story. In fact he didn’t have a ranking at all until just few days ago. But the slew of late offers show that plenty of teams love the potential he shows at the next level. At 6’4” and 210 pounds, he certainly seems to have the frame teams are looking for.

With this commitment, Texas A&M now has the No. 17 class nationally despite a much smaller class than any other team in the top 20. In fact, based on average recruit rating, the Aggies’ class would be No. 4 in the country. While a top 10 class is likely out of reach in 2023, this team is still in the running for some high level recruits that could make an immediate impact this fall.