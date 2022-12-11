Texas A&M WR Devin Price enters the transfer portal

The Aggies went almost two full days without another transfer portal entry, but that streak was broken on Saturday night, as Texas A&M redshirt sophomore WR Terry Price entered the transfer portal. Price, the son of longtime Aggie DL coach Terry Price, will have three years of eligibility remaining.

BREAKING Texas A&M WR Devin Price has officially entered the NCAA transfer portal



Price, a three-star recruit in the Aggies’ 2020 recruiting class, did not see the field in 2020 and appeared in only one game in 2021. While he did play in all 12 games in 2022, that was primarily on special teams, as he caught just four passes for 52 yards. He appears to have been passed on the depth chart by younger players, most notably freshman Noah Thomas (who, as a taller receiver, seems to be occupying the role Price would most likely fill).

The Aggies have now had 19 scholarship players enter the transfer portal since the end of the 2022 season. But, as noted by TexAgs’ Billy Liucci, whether due to their standing with the university or simply their place on the projected depth chart, none of the players who have entered the portal were expected to be in the Aggies’ starting 22 next fall.

With that said, depth matters. Injuries happen. While A&M will likely continue to recruit well, and also bolster their roster via the transfer portal, it’s hard to have this much attrition and not see an impact.