2024 four-star WR Debron Gatling commits to Texas A&M

While the 2023 early signing period is just days away (Dec. 21), Texas A&M just made an addition to their 2024 recruiting class, securing a commitment from four-star Milton, GA WR Debron Gatling.

Gatlin is rated as the No. 280 player in the country, the No. 40 WR and the No. 38 player in the state of Georgia. He chose the Aggies over offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, FSU, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee and Texas, among several others. He is the first WR to commit to A&M since Evan Stewart did so more than a year ago.

The Aggies now have three commits in the 2024 class, with Gatling joining DE Dealyn Evans and OT Ashton Funk. A&M’s class moves up to No. 14 nationally, though that ranking is all but meaningless this early in the cycle.

Debron Gatling Highlights