 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Texas A&M DE Tunmise Adeleye announces plans to transfer

Adeleye was projected as a starter entering the 2022 season

By Robert Behrens
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 03 Sam Houston at Texas A&amp;M Photo by Daniel Dunn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Transfer portal season continues, and this may be the most significant departure yet for Texas A&M, as redshirt freshman DE Tunmise Adeleye announced his plans to enter the transfer portal.

The stats won’t show this as a major loss, as Adeleye appeared in only two games and making six tackles in his two seasons in College Station. However, he was one of the Aggies’ starting DEs entering the season before injuries seemingly derailed his year. He almost certainly would have been competing for the starting job in 2023 with Shemar Stewart had he stuck around.

This is also the third DE end the Aggies have lost to the transfer portal, joining Donell Harris and Elijah Jeudy. That means the Aggies’ remaining DEs consist of 2022 starters Fadill Diggs and Shemart Stewart, RS freshman Marcus Burris and true fresmen LT Overton Anthony Lucas and Enai White. Still a very talented group, but not nearly as deep and experienced as it could have been.

Just like every other program in the country, this likely isn’t the last transfer portal departure for the Aggies, but it will likely be supplemented by transfer portal additions as well.

More From Good Bull Hunting

cuppycup, thacktor, and Chuck in a spooky podcast

Loading comments...