Texas A&M DE Tunmise Adeleye announces plans to transfer

Transfer portal season continues, and this may be the most significant departure yet for Texas A&M, as redshirt freshman DE Tunmise Adeleye announced his plans to enter the transfer portal.

BREAKING: Texas A&M Edge Tunmise Adeleye tells me he will enter the Transfer Portal.



The 6’4 275 Edge from Katy, TX was ranked as a Top 40 player in the 2021 Class (No. 3 Edge)



Held 34 offers out of high school including Ohio St, Alabama, Oklahoma, & others. pic.twitter.com/Un8cQ8PNql — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 1, 2022

The stats won’t show this as a major loss, as Adeleye appeared in only two games and making six tackles in his two seasons in College Station. However, he was one of the Aggies’ starting DEs entering the season before injuries seemingly derailed his year. He almost certainly would have been competing for the starting job in 2023 with Shemar Stewart had he stuck around.

This is also the third DE end the Aggies have lost to the transfer portal, joining Donell Harris and Elijah Jeudy. That means the Aggies’ remaining DEs consist of 2022 starters Fadill Diggs and Shemart Stewart, RS freshman Marcus Burris and true fresmen LT Overton Anthony Lucas and Enai White. Still a very talented group, but not nearly as deep and experienced as it could have been.

Just like every other program in the country, this likely isn’t the last transfer portal departure for the Aggies, but it will likely be supplemented by transfer portal additions as well.