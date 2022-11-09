Men’s Basketball 2022-23 Season Preview: Part 1

The 2022-23 season officially tipped off on Monday night at Reed Arena with the Aggies picking up a decisive 87-54 victory over UL-Monroe. The domination of a overmatched non-conference opponent was a noticeable change from early season matchups in the past three years. But that’s not the only visible difference, as the team you see on the floor this season will look markedly different from last year’s iteration. Let’s take a look at the returning players, newcomers, and departures to get a better idea of this season’s roster construction.

Returning Contributors

The good news is that this group features an overwhelming majority of the key contributors from the 2021-22 campaign that finished 27-13 and 9-9 in the SEC while making incredible runs to the finals of the SEC tournament and the NIT. While the Aggies’ leading scorer from last year graduated and moved on to a shot at the NBA, the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th leading scorers all return for another season with Buzz. In fact, the Ags return 8 of the 12 players on last year’s team who logged more than 200 minutes.

Henry Coleman - Forward (Jr.)

After an impressive sophomore campaign, his first season in Aggieland, Henry Coleman was named 2nd team Preseason All SEC. Coleman was A&M’s most dominant interior presence last season, finishing second in scoring at 11 points per game. Last season, Coleman demonstrated his ability to dominate a game offensively, but he could also disappear for stretches. This season, the team will look for him to take a hug step forward in consistency on the offensive end while making more of an impact on the defensive end as well as the glass.

2021-22 Notable Stats:

Averaged 11.0 points/gm, 6.2 rebounds/gm, 2.6 offensive rebounds/gm in 26.7 min

Shot 56% from the field and 68.6% from the line

Tyrece Radford - Guard (Sr.)

His “official” nickname is Boots, but it also could be the Quiet Storm. Beneath his quiet demeanor, Tyrece Radford is a coach’s dream who does all the little things right and gives the ultimate effort. He is seldom out of position, has tremendous instincts, and can infuriate opponents with his pesky defense. If that’s not enough, Radford is a 6’2” guard who led his team in rebounding last season. After last season’s starting point guard Marcus Williams took a leave of absence from the team in the middle of conference play, Boots filled the gap on the offensive end, providing a much needed boost in scoring that continued through A&M’s deep tournament runs. With the departure of the Aggies’ leader and emotional catalyst, look for Radford to step to the forefront in this season.

2021-22 Notable Stats:

Averaged 10.9 points/gm, 6.2 rebounds/g, 2.3 offensive rebounds/gm, 1.4 assists/gm

Led team in rebounds and 3PT FG % at 40%

Wade Taylor IV - Guard (Soph.)

Taylor didn’t take over the starting PG until late February, but his impact was obvious from early point in the season. He provided a boost off the bench with his phenomenal speed and energetic pace. Taylor showed a propensity to dominate the ball last year - a plus when running with the second string, but we will be looking for more distribution as he spends more time on the floor with the starters. Despite demonstrating strong shooting skills in college, his shooing proved to be a bit streaky last season; however, there’s hope that his shooting will stabilize as he gets more comfortable in his second college season.

2021-22 Notable Stats:

Averaged 8.2 points/gm and 2.2 assists/gm

Shot 34% from the field, 27.8% from 3, and 78% from the line

Andre Gordon - Guard (Sr.)

It’s hard to believe that Andre Gordon has been with this program for 3 years already. Gordon has been a key role player for the Ags since he arrived at A&M, but his role evolved last season. Andre spent less time driving the offense as a PG and more time off ball as a SG. Despite a 26% reduction in playing time, Gordon’s shooting accuracy and turnover rate improved substantially. Look for Gordon to be the steady hand off the bench that stabilizes the second string offense and provides solid defense.

2021-22 Notable Stats:

5.4 points/gm, 1.5 assists/gm, 1.2 steals/gm

Shot 42% from the floor, 37.5% from 3, and 72% from the line

Manny Obaseki - Guard (Soph.)

Obaseki could be the the X factor for the Aggies this season. Manny showed flashes of potential throughout the year, but he really seemed to put the pieces together in the NIT, scoring 9.8 points/gm and pulling down 4 rebounds/gm in the last 4 games of the season. However it wasn’t just the stats in the NIT games, as Obaseki just looked more comfortable and aggressive in attacking the rim from the perimeter. Additionally, his defense significantly improved throughout last season. With his size and athleticism, Obaseki could be a huge offensive catalyst for the Aggies this season if he becomes a consistent threat attack off the dribble.

2021-22 Notable Stats:

3.6 points/gm, 1.8 rebounds/gm

Hayden Hefner - Guard (Jr.)

An influx of new talent between his freshman and sophomore seasons looked like it might threaten Hayden Hefner’s minutes in 2021-22, but Buzz’s faith in Hefner remained steady. His confidence and shooting improved from year to year, but his turnover rate remains high. Expect Hefner to come off the bench and log 10-12 minutes per game.

2021-22 Notable Stats:

3.5 points/gm, 1.1 rebounds/gm

Usage increased later in SEC play after Marcus Williams took leave

Ethan Henderson - Forward (5th Sr.)

After arriving as a transfer from Arkansas, Henderson wasn’t a huge contributor on the offensive end, but he served as a reliable defender and rebounder who could eat up minutes on the interior when the Aggies went small. He’s a pesky defender who also led them team in blocks last season with 25. Expect Henderson to play a similar role this season.

2021-22 Notable Stats:

2 points/gm, 2.3 rebounds/gm

Javonte Brown - Forward (Soph.)

Brown transferred from UConn prior to last season and immediately became the Aggies’ starting center to begin the year. However, he struggled to be a consistent presence on offense and often looked lost and out of place in defensive rotations, leaving Javonte as a surprisingly ineffective rebounder given his 7 foot frame. Brown’s utilization suffered due to these challenges, and he struggles to get on the floor once SEC play started. The NIT offered a glimmer of hope as things appeared to start clicking in the end-of-season tournament. Those flashes of improvement and a more chiseled physique have the Ags hoping that Brown is ready to establish himself as a dominant interior presence this season.

2021-22 Notable Stats:

1.5 points/gm, 1.6 rebounds/gm

Davin Watkins - Guard (Soph.)

Watkins only saw mop up duty in five games last season, and failed to register a point. However, positive reports about his development coming out of training camp may indicate that there is hope for Davin to see increased usage this season.

Ashton Smith - Forward (Redshirt Fresh.)

Smith was redshirted last year, so there’s not much to go on regarding his prospect. However, the preseason footage released by the team show that Ashton appears to have added some muscle. Smith’s size could be useful in those always physical conference games down the stretch.

Transfers

Buzz and company hit the transfer portal diligently again this summer and added five new guys, including a reigning conference defender of the year. These three guards and two forwards will hope to be key pieces for the Aggies to make a significant step forward this year.

Dexter Dennis - Guard (Grad.)

Dennis joins the team as a graduate transfer from Wichita State, where he earned American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors last season. The 6’5” guard has great quickness, tremendous footwork, and good leaping ability. His shooting is serviceable, hitting at 36.8% from the floor over four seasons for the Shockers, but he is more than capable of getting to the rim.

Here’s a highlight package from last season that should leave you certain of his ability to contribute this year.

Khalen Robinson - Guard (Jr.)

Khalen “KK” Robinson arrives at A&M after spending two seasons with Eric Musselman’s Arkansas squad. He saw limited playing time in his two seasons with the Hogs, averaging just under 2 points per game. Robinson could be leveraged as a backup point guard on the second line, helping to fill the gap left by the departures of Williams and Diarra.

Erik Pratt - Guard (Jr.)

Pratt joins the Aggies after spending two years at Seward County Community College in Kansas. He was rated the 7th best JUCO prospect in the country after averaging almost 16 points per game. Pratt could pickup minutes in a crowded backcourt, most likely as a shooting guard or small forward.

Julius Marble - Forward (Jr.)

After 3 seasons in Lansing under coach Tom Izzo, Julius Marble arrives in Aggieland to provide much needed support on the interior for the Aggies. In his junior year, Marble averaged 6.4 points and 3.3 rebounds in 14.3 minutes per game while showing off a nice mid-range touch. At 6’9” and 245 lbs., he figures to be a nice complimentary player to Henry Coleman who can provide a capable interior presence off the bench on both ends of the floor.

Andersson Garcia - Forward (Jr.)

Garcia comes to A&M after two seasons at Mississippi State. Andersson is an athletic, versatile 6’7” forward who 4.3 points and 4.3 boards in 14.7 minutes per game. I would expect him to be used both primarily on the perimeter, but he could move to the interior in situations where additional depth is required.

Freshmen

The Aggies staff added three freshman signings in this year’s class. After the transfer rules were revamped in 2021, It’s obvious that the coaching staff’s strategy has been to heavily emphasize the recruitment of on one or two high impact freshmen and supplement that through experienced but underutilized transfers.

Solomon Washington - Forward (Fresh.)

Washington is unquestionably the crown jewel of this year’s freshman class. The 6’7” forward was named the Gatorade Louisiana Boys Basketball Player of the Year in 2022 and was the top rated recruit out of that state. He led his team to a state title while averaging 14.9 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. Washington is insanely athletic, showcasing great body control with an innate ability to attack the paint and dunking like the rim owes him money. His incredible leaping ability makes him a highly capable shot blocker, but this can sometimes lead to foul trouble.

Jordan Williams - Guard (Fresh.)

Williams was a 3-star point guard coming out of Houston’s Second Baptist. At 6’3” and 210 lbs., he excelled in both football and basketball. The opportunities for Williams to make an impact this season are probably limited given the backcourt depth for the Aggies, but his natural athleticism and nice shooting touch may create opportunities in time.

Jaelyn Lee - Guard (Fresh.)

Lee comes to A&M after finishing his high school career at Paris High School as a 4A all-state selection. While he wasn’t heavily recruited, Jaelyn is an exceptional athlete who placed third in the high jump and fourth in the long jump at the Texas state track meet this year.

Departures

A&M lost four key contributors from last year’s squad - one to graduation and three to the transfer portal.

Quenton Jackson - NBA G League

Quenton is the most notable loss for the Aggies this year. Over his three season with at A&M, he became the team’s unquestioned leader, a fan favorite, and a walking highlight reel. After graduating, Jackson is pursuing a professional career in the NBA. He was signed to a summer league deal with the Washington Wizards, and after posting 9.25 points per game, he was in the running to pick up a two-way deal from the Wizards. However, he was assigned to Washington’s G League affiliate in October before the start of the NBA season.

Marcus Williams - University of San Francisco

After transferring to A&M from Wyoming last season, Williams immediately took over the starting point guard slot for the Ags. Marcus got off to a hot start and hit a buzzer beater to vault the Aggies to a road win over Georgia in their SEC opener. However, he began to struggle in the middle of the SEC schedule and eventually took a leave of absence from the team in late February. Williams announced that he was transferring to the San Francisco Dons in May.

Hassan Diarra - University of. Connecticut

Diarra was a key contributor for the Aggies last season, taking a major step forward in his sophomore year. His buzzer beater in double OT lifted the Aggies over ACU in the second game of the season, and he would play significant minutes after Williams left the team in February. He seemed poised to expand his role this year, but the Queens, NY native announced that he was transferring to UConn in May.

Aaron Cash - University of Texas at Arlington

Cash joined the Aggies from Grayson College last year and provided crucial depth on the interior. However, the role never seemed like a natural fit for Cash’s size and ability, and he announced that he was transferring to UTA in May.

Tomorrow, we’ll look at the Aggies schedule and discuss whether it might be strong enough to avoid another disappointment should A&M be on the bubble for the NCAAs at the end of the year.