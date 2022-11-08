The Link Farm: 11.8.22

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.
- Saw ‘em off. Aggie Soccer was selected for the NCAA Tournament in spite of some struggles throughtout the season and an early exit from the SEC Tournament. Texas A&M draws the Longhorns in Austin in the first round which will take place at 5:00pm on Friday, 11/11.
BACK WHERE WE BELONG‼️ #NCAASoccer x #GigEm pic.twitter.com/pNJ20tQEjJ— Texas A&M Soccer (@AggieSoccer) November 7, 2022
- Swept on the Plains. Aggie Volleyball suffered two losses this weekend in Auburn as the Tigers beat Texas A&M 3-1 both Saturday and Sunday. Texas A&M hosts LSU tomorrow night at Reed Arena for Senior Night.
- Going Swimmingly. Texas A&M Men’s Swimming and Diving defeated TCU on Friday at the Rec Center Natatorium 174-109 giving them their second straight victory. Texas A&M Women’s Swimming and Diving also prevailed over the Horned Frogs with a score of 168-118.
- Islanders Approach. Texas A&M Women’s Basketball will take the court for their first game of the season on Thursday at 7:00pm when Texas A&M-Corpus Christi comes to Reed Arena. You can check out the game on SECN+.
Loading comments...