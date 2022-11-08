The Link Farm: 11.8.22

The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

Saw ‘em off. Aggie Soccer was selected for the NCAA Tournament in spite of some struggles throughtout the season and an early exit from the SEC Tournament. Texas A&M draws the Longhorns in Austin in the first round which will take place at 5:00pm on Friday, 11/11.

Swept on the Plains. Aggie Volleyball suffered two losses this weekend in Auburn as the Tigers beat Texas A&M 3-1 both Saturday and Sunday. Texas A&M hosts LSU tomorrow night at Reed Arena for Senior Night.

Going Swimmingly. Texas A&M Men's Swimming and Diving defeated TCU on Friday at the Rec Center Natatorium 174-109 giving them their second straight victory. Texas A&M Women's Swimming and Diving also prevailed over the Horned Frogs with a score of 168-118.

Islanders Approach. Texas A&M Women's Basketball will take the court for their first game of the season on Thursday at 7:00pm when Texas A&M-Corpus Christi comes to Reed Arena. You can check out the game on SECN+.

#BTHOauburn