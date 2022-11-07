Aggies an early road underdog against Auburn

Texas A&M football (3-6) dropped their 5th straight game Saturday, this time a 41-24 defeat at the hands of the Florida Gators. Vegas currently has them as a slight underdog, at +2* this Saturday against the Auburn Tigers, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Tigers have struggled this season and fired Brian Harsin after a 3-5 start. Auburn legend Cadillac Williams took over as interim head coach and seems to have infused the program with some energy. The Tigers suffered a close 39-33 loss in overtime overtime to Mississippi State this past Saturday and should be fired up to play at night at Jordan-Hare.

Saturday’s game kicks off at 6:30 PM on SEC Network.

*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.