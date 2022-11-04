HOW TO WATCH: Texas A&M vs. Florida game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Texas A&M Aggies (3-5, 1-4) vs. Florida Gators (4-4, 1-4)
- When: 11:07 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5
- Where: Kyle Field (College Station, TX)
- Line*: A&M -3; over/under 56 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
- TV: ESPN (Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich)
- Streaming: Available via ESPN and on the ESPN app (cable or streaming login credentials required)
- Radio: Texas A&M Sports Network; SiriusXM 191
- Live Audio: 12th Man Mobile app
- Live Stats: Click Here
*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Loading comments...